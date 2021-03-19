American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Lowered by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,143 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $4,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.45.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.43. The company had a trading volume of 96,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.72. The company has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $68.12 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

