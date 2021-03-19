American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,313 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,931 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.05% of American Express worth $51,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $142.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.72. American Express has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

