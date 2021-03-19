American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CEO David P. Singelyn Sells 94,364 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28.

David P. Singelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. 1,849,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 118.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,365,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 638,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.