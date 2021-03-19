American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.50 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AHOTF. National Alliance Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of AHOTF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.76.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

