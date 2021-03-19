American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 736,800.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 1.89% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $109,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,438,000 after acquiring an additional 710,570 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Chubb Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,146,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,993,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $624,487.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 261,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,943,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,597,318 shares of company stock valued at $296,842,941 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DCT stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,166. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -389.27.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.