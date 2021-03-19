American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1,030.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563,453 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.84% of AmerisourceBergen worth $167,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,762,000 after acquiring an additional 794,449 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after purchasing an additional 289,928 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,374,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,059 shares of company stock worth $6,147,051 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

NYSE:ABC traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,585. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $116.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.