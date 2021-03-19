American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,290,944 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 1.37% of NortonLifeLock worth $166,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. 123,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005,421. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

