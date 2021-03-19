American International Group Inc. Buys 62,400 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $56,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,359,371. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

