American International Group Inc. Buys 6,296 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $103,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $510.00. The stock had a trading volume of 142,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $316.82 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.88 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $536.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.27.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.