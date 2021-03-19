American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,647 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $113,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.13. The company had a trading volume of 548,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,948,163. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,370,013 shares of company stock worth $251,640,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

