American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $56,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.47.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.52. The stock had a trading volume of 69,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.42 and its 200 day moving average is $224.77. The firm has a market cap of $156.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

