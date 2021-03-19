American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $68,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 684.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.85.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.29. 37,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,374. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

