American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277,594 shares during the quarter. BridgeBio Pharma makes up about 0.9% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. American International Group Inc. owned about 2.72% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $237,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,871.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,529,901 shares of company stock worth $213,924,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBIO traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

