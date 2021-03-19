American International Group Inc. Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 115.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 506,422 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. American International Group Inc. owned 0.09% of The Home Depot worth $251,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,818,441,000 after buying an additional 289,323 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.16.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.93. The company had a trading volume of 205,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,081. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.81 and its 200 day moving average is $273.67. The stock has a market cap of $308.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.