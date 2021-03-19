American International Group Inc. Has $134.41 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $134,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded down $11.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,773. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $408.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

