American International Group Inc. Has $164.31 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 842.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089,304 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Kimberly-Clark worth $164,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after purchasing an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 813,970 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,605,000 after buying an additional 703,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.60. The company had a trading volume of 55,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,243. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

