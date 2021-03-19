American International Group Inc. Has $252.17 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 168.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 964,421 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.9% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Texas Instruments worth $252,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,578,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 444,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 71,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,061,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.49. 170,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,911. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $181.80. The firm has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

