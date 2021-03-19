American International Group Inc. Has $60.84 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,982 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $60,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $54,408,330.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,082,249.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,065,000 shares of company stock worth $718,793,668 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.01.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.71. 228,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,435,410. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

