American International Group Inc. Has $63.55 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,864 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $63,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. 793,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,030,848. The stock has a market cap of $212.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

