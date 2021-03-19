American International Group Inc. Has $65.71 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,785,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,038,027 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $65,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 390,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. 531,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,091,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a market cap of $198.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

