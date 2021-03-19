American International Group Inc. Has $70.24 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,317,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,156 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $70,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,644,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $332.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.