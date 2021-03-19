American International Group Inc. Has $92.03 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,756,241 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $92,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.84.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.75. 1,202,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,879,887. The firm has a market cap of $255.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

