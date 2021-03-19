American International Group Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $136,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $515.74. 232,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,641,048. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $193.39 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $546.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.