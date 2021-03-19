American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $96,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 765,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,198,000 after purchasing an additional 164,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.0% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,835. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $183.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.65.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

