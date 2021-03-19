American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $112,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 4,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.53.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

