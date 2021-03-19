American International Group Inc. Purchases 920,331 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,969,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920,331 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Procter & Gamble worth $274,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,091,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,192,000 after acquiring an additional 84,570 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 79,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.44. 517,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,064,555. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $316.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

