American International Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $144,820,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. 125,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,609,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.