American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1,077.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074,482 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 1.11% of Campbell Soup worth $162,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 51,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,046. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

