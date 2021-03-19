American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $62,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $325.97. 96,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.07 and a 200 day moving average of $360.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $278.42 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.33.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,769 shares of company stock worth $5,056,173 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.