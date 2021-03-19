American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $63,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.63. 258,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,421,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $76.61. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.