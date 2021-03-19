American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,805 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $170,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $223.98. 168,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,327. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $128.21 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

