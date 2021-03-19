American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 91,406 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $80,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.85. 1,426,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,467,195. The company has a market cap of $263.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $66.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.