American International Group Inc. Sells 11,054 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.9% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $236,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after buying an additional 1,102,252 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $12.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.68. 1,550,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,349,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.81 and its 200 day moving average is $269.59. The firm has a market cap of $827.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,317,449 shares of company stock valued at $350,191,800 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

