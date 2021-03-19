American International Group Inc. Sells 164,058 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,690,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,058 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 0.8% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of International Business Machines worth $212,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $130.12. The stock had a trading volume of 136,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $135.88. The stock has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

