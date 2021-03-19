American International Group Inc. Sells 196,889 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,657,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 196,889 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $273,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.05. 701,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,900,270. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

