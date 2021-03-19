American International Group Inc. Sells 2,130,946 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130,946 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $60,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $104.04. 264,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,529,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $183.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average of $99.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

