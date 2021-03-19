American International Group Inc. Sells 345,099 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,067,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,099 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of General Mills worth $180,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,554 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,619,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,955,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.88. 204,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

