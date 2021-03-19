American International Group Inc. Sells 69,165 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 69,165 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $68,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,070,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. 2,088,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,628,641. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of -312.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

