American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,104,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 406,345 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Paychex worth $196,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.67. 54,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,113. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.