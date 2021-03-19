Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.10.

AMP traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,942. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $236.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

