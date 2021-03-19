Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Amgen worth $180,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 20,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $244.16. 62,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,668. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.75 and a 200-day moving average of $235.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.