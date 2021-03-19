Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,357 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.8% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Amgen worth $221,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.89. The stock had a trading volume of 90,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,668. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.75 and its 200-day moving average is $235.19. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

