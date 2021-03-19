Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.32. 71,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.19. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

