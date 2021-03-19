Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Cut by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.0% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.75 and its 200-day moving average is $235.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

