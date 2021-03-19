AMLT One Day Trading Volume Tops $103,378.00 (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. One AMLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $103,378.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 48% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.09 or 0.00632312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00024535 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00034726 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,978,605 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.