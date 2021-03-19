Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMRX. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.89.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,999,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 450,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

