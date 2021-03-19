AMO Coin (AMO) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 202.4% against the U.S. dollar. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $51.99 million and approximately $18.46 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.83 or 0.00639617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069264 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024421 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00035018 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,695,697,181 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

