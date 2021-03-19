AmonD 24 Hour Volume Hits $39,903.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 143.1% against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $39,903.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.52 or 0.00452352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00065659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00143545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.36 or 0.00676966 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00076163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,809,698 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

