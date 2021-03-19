Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $44,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $909,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $141.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74.

