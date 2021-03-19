Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.64. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 18,618 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANXGF)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

